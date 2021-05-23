HARRISBURG, Pa. - COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania are continuing to drop as vaccinations inch upward.
According to the Department of Health, just under 7,000 new cases were reported in the past seven days. That's down more than 3,000 from the previous week.
The DOH released their latest COVID-19 numbers on Saturday, reporting 1,658 additional cases in PA. This brings the statewide total 1,195,013.
There are currently 1,250 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Of that number, 304 patients are in the intensive care unit.
The DOH reports that 51% percent of adults in Pennsylvania are now fully vaccinated. More than 56% of the population received the first dose.
Governor Tom Wolf says the state goal is to have at least 70% of the population vaccinated.