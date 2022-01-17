"Let me paint a picture for you of my shift," noted Dr. Megan Ranney, from the Brown University School of Public Health.
"We were down ten nurses in the emergency department. We had a few dozen patients waiting for hours at a time. And the patients just kept coming," Dr. Ranney recalled. "It it so disheartening. To have been through surge after surge of these patients. Normally, after a flood, you rebuild. We have never had the chance to do that and it has only gotten worse."
COVID-19 is still spreading, and hospitals are straining.
Omicron is hitting them with a one-two-punch. More cases come in, but with fewer staff.
Some staff members are getting COVID-19, others are getting burnt out and leaving.
But this virus isn't going anywhere.
In some parts of the Northeast, cases have plateaued or even declined, but still doctors are facing great struggles.
"The challenge is that the entire country is not moving at the same pace. The Omicron wave started later in other parts of the country. We shouldn't expect a national peak in the coming days. The next few weeks will be tough," said Dr. Vivek Murthy, the US Surgeon General.
The CDC says the country is averaging more than 780,000 new cases a day, despite issues with testing access.
But, the White House is pushing to increase access. Starting Wednesday, you'll be able to request a free rapid antigen tests online, four per household.
Experts say it's time to double down on what we know works.
"It's why we want everyone to get vaccinated, to get boosted as soon as they can," stated Dr. Murthy.