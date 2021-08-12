For months, there have been questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and the need for a possible booster shot.
The CDC says, yes, they're working on one, but for now it's only for the immuno-compromised.
"An additional dose could help increase protection for these individuals, which is especially important as the Delta variant spreads," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.
Health officials say that the FDA is working with Pfizer and Moderna to allow boosters for the 9 million Americans who are considered vulnerable.
"They often didn't generate enough antibodies even in the first place, so they didn't get the full protection," said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
A recent Johns Hopkins study found immuno-compromised people are almost 500 times more likely to end up in the hospital or die from COVID, even if they're vaccinated.
The FDA has to give the OK for a third shot for this vulnerable group - and that decision could come as early as this week.
The expected approval of the booster shot comes as U.S. vaccination rates climb again after falling for months.
About a half-million people are getting vaccinated each day now - but still, only 22 states have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents.
"We continue to see cases, hospital hospitalizations and deaths increase across the country. And now over 90% of counties in the United States are experiencing substantial or high transmission," Walensky said.
As for the rest of Americans, health experts say widespread boosters are likely at some point - but when, is still up in the air.
"What we are trying to figure out right now is the right timing," said U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.