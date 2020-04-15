CARLISLE, Pa. - Giant is donating an additional $250,000 to support hunger relief programs in Pennsylvania.
The Carlisle-based grocery store chain said the money will be split among 18 organizations, including the Helping Harvest food bank, which serves Berks and Schuylkill counties.
"Already on the front lines of eliminating hunger in their communities, these organizations are now faced with doing so amid new challenges like food and volunteer shortages," said John Ponnett, Giant's senior vice president of retail operations. "It's our hope that this donation will ease their burden and enable them to continue feeding the many families relying on them."
Earlier this month, Giant awarded more than $1 million to food banks through its annual "Bag Hunger Campaign."