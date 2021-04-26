READING, Pa. - Governor Wolf made a stop in Berks County to discuss an effort that focuses on getting COVID vaccines to homebound individuals who don't have access to them.
"We need to get everybody vaccinated," says Gov. Wolf.
He announced collaborative efforts among several state agencies like the department of aging and health and human services and community groups to vaccinate Pennsylvanians who aren't able to leave their homes.
"The secretary of health recently amended her order to vaccine providers to ensure that providers are working with groups like this, doing outreach to Pennsylvanians who cannot leave their homes," says Wolf.
PA Secretary of Aging Robert Torres says some counties are working with local health systems and visiting nurses' associations to bring vaccinations to those who are homebound. Another county is using teams of EMTs to administer vaccinations to people unable to get out without assistance or serious risk.
"We're committed to reaching each and every senior who wants a vaccine," says Torres.
"DHS is working with the federal centers for Medicare and Medicaid services or CMS to increase the reimbursement rate for vaccine providers that administer vaccine in home," says Meg Snead, Acting PA Secretary of Human Services.
Locally Rep. Manny Guzman says his office gets at least ten to twenty calls a day with people asking about access to the COVID vaccine. He says this effort will now allow people who aren't able to leave their homes to have an option.
"I want to do whatever I can," says Guzman. "My office will be that resource."
"We are committed to finding every way we can to reach Pennsylvanians who cannot leave their homes and give them equitable access to the COVID 19 vaccine," says Gov. Wolf.