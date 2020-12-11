Pennsylvania's Governor Tom Wolf tested negative for coronavirus for the second time, according to his office.
The governor tested positive on Tuesday, and negative Wednesday and Thursday.
First Lady Frances tested negative on Tuesday.
“I extend my deepest gratitude for all of the well wishes sent to Frances and me,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement. "I will continue to quarantine and carry out my duties to the commonwealth from home in the coming days, following CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines for asymptomatic cases of COVID-19."
According to Dr. Sharon Watkins, State Epidemiologist with the Pa. Dept. of Health and co-commander for the COVID-19 response, Gov. Wolf received the "gold standard" of tests.
"These highly specific and sensitive tests can pick up small amounts of the virus," Watkins said. "Two negative RT-PCR tests since that time indicate that it is possible that Governor Wolf was at the end of his infectious period when the first test was conducted.”