Pennsylvania health officials hold a press briefing to update the public with the latest information on COVID-19 in the state.
We have compiled a list of regional event and community related updates.
69 News reached out to people here in the Lehigh Valley to find out what their biggest concerns are as the virus spreads in eastern Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania's governor is ordering schools in Montgomery County to close for at least two weeks in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
As coronavirus cases creep closer to Berks County, county administrators and emergency management officials say they are poised and prepared.
The last day the doctor was at the hospital was Feb. 26.
All school activities will be cancelled during this time.
Starting Friday, all field trips will be cancelled through March 31.
All schools, community centers, gyms, and entertainment venues will be closed in Montgomery County starting Friday.
Reading School District and several other districts in Berks County will temporarily close schools and offices amid coronavirus concerns.
The declaration, made Thursday morning, allows for the creation of a leadership council.
The list of early dismissals and school closures continues to grow, but as of Thursday morning, no one in the schools has tested positive for COVID-19.
A date has not yet been determined.
The Celtic Cultural Alliance said Thursday morning it agreed with city officials that it was in the best interest of public safety to cancel the event.
Someone in Northampton County tested presumed positive for COVID-19, the state health department reported Thursday morning.
A student in the district is was tested for coronavirus as a 'precautionary measure,' the district said.
More schools have changed up their spring semester plans amid coronavirus concerns.
So far, there are no known cases of the novel coronavirus in Berks County.
There are no known or reported cases of coronavirus in the district, as of Wednesday evening, officials stressed.
For two weeks, students at Lehigh University and Lafayette College will be getting taught online through their school's portal.
Some companies are opting to have employees work from home while others ramp up cleaning procedures.
School board member Sharon Jermany said the school will be closed for at least the next two days for deep cleaning and disinfecting.
Officials say the good news is both cases were not contracted in the county.
There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, at the nursing home.
Although there are no known cases of COVID-19 on college campuses in our area, several schools and universities are taking precautions.
The two cases in Delaware and Wayne counties have now been confirmed positive by the CDC, state health officials said.
PERKIOMEN TWP., Pa. - Another school district in Montgomery County is closed for cleaning amid coronavirus fears.
West Chester University officials say there are no coronavirus cases on campus, and they are moving classes online for the rest of the spring semester as a preventative measure.
