READING, Pa. - The CDC says about 8% of Americans have missed their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. That's up from around 3% in March.
Berks-based Tower Health says skipping that second dose isn't a good idea.
Members of the health care community say some people are refusing to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Penn State Health St. Joseph officials say they're not seeing it in large numbers but Tower Health says it is an issue.
"People are just not coming for the second dose I don't know if they're going to be delaying it and getting it later or what their thought process is." said Dr. Debra Powell of Reading Hospital Tower Health.
Those at Reading Hospital Tower Health say the first dose is about 80% effective in preventing infections, but the second gets you to 95%.
Tower Health also had small amounts of the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which had been paused through last week over a rare blood clotting issue. The FDA and CDC have since said it's safe to use as the clot is very rare.
"It prevents COVID and all the side effects of COVID and one of those is clots. COVID will kill more people due to clot and respiratory failure than the vaccine ever would potentially cause any problems." said Powell.
Tower Health leaders say a booster may be needed yearly depending on how new variants circulate in the community and it could be needed as early as the fall.
Health officials also say there are a few cases where individuals could contract COVID-19 even after the second dose, but that remains rare.
Dr. Powell went on to say "the percentage of people that get COVID after the vaccine is a fraction of 1%. It's like .008, so it's really a low percentage and even those who do get it have a milder disease."