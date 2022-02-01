The holiday omicron peak seems to be slowly moving past us as COVID cases are down nearly 40 percent.
Some say the worst may be over as hospitalizations are falling and U.S. health experts are working faster than ever to get ahead of new variants.
Progress is moving full force ahead for Moderna. The FDA just fully approved the COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 years and older.
The decision was made through a number of factors, including real-world evidence from more than 200 million doses administered in the U.S.
Authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 6 months through 4 years old could also happen sometime in March for emergency use.
The White House says this is all good news but we're not there yet.
President Biden is emphasizing the pandemic's impact on education. He says right now they're doing everything in their power to keep children in schools as losing a semester can put a kid back nearly a year and a half.
While things are slowly quieting down, health experts say we have to assume another wave could hit us again just like in 2021 and 2020.