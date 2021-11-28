U.S. Health officials continue monitoring the omicron variant, as it spreads to more countries across the world after first being detected in southern Africa.
At least a dozen nations now reported confirmed cases.
"The preparation we have ongoing for what we're doing now with the Delta variant needs to be revved up. That's the bottom line," said Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Still no cases have been confirmed in the U.S., however, Dr. Anthony Fauci said inevitably it will be here.
"The preparation by getting more and more people vaccinated and getting the fully vaccinated boosted. That's what we can be doing," said Dr. Fauci.
He warns it could be more transmissible than other strains.
"The mutations would strongly suggest it would be more transmissible and that it might evade some of the protection of monoclonal antibodies and convalescent plasma and perhaps even antibodies that are produced by vaccine," said Dr. Fauci.
The U.S. and many other countries are buying time, implementing restrictions on foreign travelers and seven other countries starting on Monday.
"By time buying, you learn more about the virus. You learn what its relationship is to the antibodies induced by vaccines and above all you use this time to really, really put your pedal to the floor and get people vaccinated and get people boosted," said Dr. Fauci.
An infectious disease expert at the Imperial College of London said it is too soon to judge the severity of Omicron.
He said the new variant looks like it could be potentially worse than Delta., but notes that so far there have been no reports from South Africa that cases are more severe.