MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Health officials are stressing the importance of getting tested for COVID-19 ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings.

"It's important to come out and get tested, even if you have like the inkling of a scratchy throat or if you come in contact with anyone that's been sick," said Kyasha Mcauliffe, team lead nurse at AMI's testing site at the Berks County Intermediate Unit in Muhlenberg Township.

The state-supported site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but it will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

"We do a rapid testing," said Mcauliffe. "We do our PCR testing, and we also send the community home with home tests as well."

Dr. Mary Kelleher, the chief medical officer for Berks Community Health Center, is urging anyone who does not feel well to stay home, especially if your family members are at high risk. Kelleher said there was a dramatic decrease in respiratory illness while more people were wearing masks.

"Part of that getting back to normal is getting back to the viruses that had always been there," Kelleher said, "so influenza and RSV were viruses that we've kind of battled against for years."

She said post-Thanksgiving last year, the health center saw some clusters of illness. Kelleher stressed the importance of being vaccinated for both the flu and COVID-19.

"It really is an important tool to protect you and to protect your family members," Kelleher said.