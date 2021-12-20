The first day of winter begins Tuesday and that means we're heading into another winter with Covid-19.
New cases continue to spike and that could impact the upcoming weeks as we head into the new year.
New York is reporting record numbers of new cases of covid-19. Sunday broke the highest single-day case count for the third day in a row.
White House Chief Medical Adviser on COVID-19 Dr. Anthony Fauci says we're in for a few tough weeks or maybe even months as winter is just a day away.
Celebrations and events are slowly being put on hold.
New Years in NYC is still up in the air and we're beginning to see shutdowns in anything from sports to entertainment and education.
NFL and NHL games have been rescheduled, certain Broadway shows have been temporarily closed and some universities are back online.
As the world is on standby, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy doesn't see another lockdown happening.
"You have to leave it on the table but I don't see it honestly. Among other reasons, we have a very high degree of vaccinations. Folks are getting boosted which clearly gives another layer of protection," said Governor Murphy.
It's important to note that right now infections we're currently seeing are being caused heavily by the Delta Variant, not omicron.
Health officials believe that could change soon.
Health experts continue to push vaccination, boosters and testing.
The biggest concern is the impact cases could have on people who need care even if they don't have covid.