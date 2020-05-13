ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Is the push to reopen parts of the Lehigh Valley gaining even more steam?
A Lehigh County commissioner is trying to drum up support to move the county into the yellow zone even though the governor has said not so fast.
Republican Nathan Brown is expected to introduce a motion at Wednesday night's commissioners meeting. The resolution would be a symbolic move, it wouldn't have any legal teeth.
Brown says a recent letter from Democratic State Senator Lisa Boscola is his inspiration for the motion.
With an interview on MSNBC Republican Lehigh County Commissioner Nathan Brown finds himself in the national spotlight for pushing a local resolution to move Lehigh County into the state's yellow phase.
Brown spoke to us too.
"I'm not in support of defying. I think that is the wrong way to get things done," he said.
But Brown wants commissioners on the same page in asking local state representatives to pressure the governor to move Lehigh into a yellow county.
Brown's inspiration came from Senator Lisa Boscola. The Democrat sent Wolf a letter last week, citing area health experts' blessing to move into the yellow.
However one of them, head of infectious diseases at St Luke's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, walked that back with us Monday.
"It's a more nuanced approach," he said, saying moving into a different category is a political one.
Jahre wants a decision based on more health metrics like the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and mortality rates.
Boscola says she wants Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine to discuss the issue with Jahre and Dr. Luther Rhodes from LVHN. Boscola said Levine's office reached out to do so.
Brown contends businesses, especially in his hometown of Emmaus, are struggling and need to get back to work.
"I think people think opening Lehigh County means going full throttle and going green. That's not the case here," he said.
Brown, who calls himself a moderate, is running for state representative in the upcoming primary and faces three challengers.
Current Rep. Democrat Peter Schweyer, who's running in a separate district and is against moving into the yellow right now, calls Brown's move political.
"What Commissioner Brown is doing is dangerous and for all the wrong reasons. Solely for political motivation," he said.
"No matter which way you look at it it will look like a political ploy. My goal is to be boots on the ground and serve the people that's my bottom line," Brown said.
A recent Washington Post poll showed 72% of Pennsylvanians support how Wolf is handling the coronavirus crisis.
One commissioner said Brown's motion isn't expected to pass.
The vote will be held virtually around 7:30 p.m.