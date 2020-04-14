UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - While some businesses are slowing down during the coronavirus pandemic, others have been busy.
Brian Tumelty, co-owner of Curb Appeal Detail in Upper Macungie, said he was surprised by how much work his team has been called out to do.
"A lot more than I expected, that's for sure," he said. "This is now the fifth police department we've done in the area."
Tumelty's team sanitized cars for Emmaus Police Department on Tuesday morning.
"We use a three-line defense to help try and fight against the coronavirus," Tumelty said.
The first step is steaming the interior of the car.
"Our steamer produces steam 200 degrees, that's our first line of defense," Tumelty said.
The cleaning crew wears head-to-toe protection while disinfecting.
In addition to steaming, the crew also wipes down the entire interior with a CDC-approved coronavirus disinfectant.
Running an ozone generator inside the car is the last step.
"Which creates a toxic gas ozone, which kills 99.9% of bacteria, mold and other odors in the car," Tumelty said.
The company says it's cleaning police cars for close to what it costs them in product.
"We want to give back to the community," he said."I let the departments know, God forbid they come into contact with COVID-19, call us right away, we'll respond in six hours and disinfect all over again."
The company is also cleaning some police officer's personal cars to prevent germs from spreading to their families.