(MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE for livestream)
TRENTON, N.J. - NJ Governor Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and others will provide an update
(MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE for livestream)
TRENTON, N.J. - NJ Governor Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and others will provide an update
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
We have compiled a list of regional event and community related updates.
The state Office of Child Development and Early Learning announced childcare organizations, like the YMCA, can temporarily offer this type of programming.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The City of Bethlehem is suspending its street sweeping program amid the virus outbreak.
"Each of us individually, as families, and as a community, are the key to mitigating the effects of this virus."
'Our notable increase in cases over the last few days and our first death in Pennsylvania indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously.'
Officials said no violent offenders are being considered for release.
Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said the service should be available soon to family members in their homes.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Store shelves continue to be picked clean of certain supplies during this pandemic, including toilet paper, cleaning products and some staples.
The American Red Cross and Miller-Keystone both said they've implemented ways to safely donate blood and maintain social distancing.
The vote was 6-0 during Wednesday night's meeting.
Changing our daily routine to protect against the spread of coronavirus is cumbersome. For others, it's a matter of life or death.
Doctors with Reading Hospital and Tower Health are sharing details about the coronavirus testing process.
'There's so many factors and it seems like nobody has answers for us yet.'
President Trump is rolling out an effort that goes all the way back to the Korean War.
County officials say the little boy, from Royersford Borough, is in the hospital.
With all the talk of social distancing, news organizations are adapting to a new world, and that includes us here at WFMZ.
On Wednesday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced the state had seen a spike of 162 positive cases and asked the federal government for assistance to expand the state's hospital capacity.
"We are doing this because we believe it is the most effective way to stop the spread of COVID 19."
He is reportedly one of three family members to die from the virus, and other family members in NJ are still sick.
As the coronavirus pandemic forces the United States and Canada to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel, some Canadian golfers have been forced to cut short their annual visit to Berks County.
The diocese announced recently that it would no longer hold public Masses.
Starting Thursday, Berks County residents can connect with the help center either by calling 610-320-6150 or by emailing COVID@CountyofBerks.com.
(MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE for livestream)
Wednesday's report brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 133.
The declaration allows the county to access federal and state funding, when available.
That brings the statewide total to 133, as of midnight Wednesday.
NJ 211 was activated Wednesday, in addition to the NJ 24/7 Public Hotline.
Numerous blood drives have been canceled because of the virus, the organization said.
Clouds and perhaps a few late-day breaks of sun.
Cloudy and mild with a touch of rain or drizzle, also areas of fog.
More clouds than sun, becoming windy and much warmer; a shower or two around, even an afternoon or evening thunderstorm.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.