(MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE for livestream)
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Health will hold a news conference on the state's latest response to the coronavirus. Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com.
(MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE for livestream)
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Health will hold a news conference on the state's latest response to the coronavirus. Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
We have compiled a list of regional event and community related updates.
(MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE for livestream)
Plant associates will be paid for their scheduled shifts for two weeks from their last day of work, according to a letter.
President Trump says the federal government is working to get home U.S. citizens stuck in Honduras because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Two Muhlenberg students tested positive for coronavirus, the school reported.
'This is requiring all of us to confront it, to change, and to sacrifice, and I know that sacrifice is not easy.'
That brings the state's death toll to four, as the number of virus cases in Pennsylvania approaches 500.
Dr. Rhodes said they're cutting out elective surgeries and procedures. Overnight stays in the hospital are also limited, to save space.
'While [Sunday] is the largest single-day total of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Montgomery County, given the increased access to testing over the past week we fully anticipated seeing an increase...'
Non-essential businesses were ordered to close by 9 p.m. Saturday.
An iconic Northampton County drive-in theater closed for the season reopened Saturday to bring people together, while also keeping them apart.
"We spent eight years building this business, and then it was gone in two days."
Tests can be scheduled by appointment at Temple, Ambler campus.
They're asking for surgical masks, N95 masks, goggles, face shields, vinyl gloves, hand sanitizer, Lysol and Clorox products, including wipes.
The survey says three out of four people in Pennsylvania reported they were either "very concerned" or "concerned" about the spread of the virus in the U.S.
Richard Zimmerman, the CEO of Cedar Fair LP, which owns the park, said the company hopes to open the park in 'mid-May or as soon thereafter as possible.'
Public access to city buildings will not be allowed during the emergency.
Allentown's Sixth Street Shelter says the virus is crippling work opportunities for clients.
Both of the city's mayors are allowing free parking in certain garages and have stopped ticketing for certain parking offenses.
That brings the state's total to 890.
Those employees will work from home and continue to receive their full pay and benefits, the mayor said.
Food will be delivered next week to 1,000 at-risk seniors in Berks County.
"We are going to do our best to make something happen in spite of the constraints that COVID-19 is imposing on all our lives."
Officials have not released any specific information about the cases, citing patient privacy issues.
More cases were reported in Berks, Bucks, Lehigh, Northampton, and Montgomery County. Schuylkill County now has its first confirmed case.
It's the second case in the Lehigh County portion of the city, the mayor said on social media.
The company employs more than 8,000 people, many of whom live in Berks County and the Lehigh Valley.
Starting Saturday, March 21, the Winter Market will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, with the first hour dedicated to shoppers 55+.
Cloudy and chilly; periods of rain for most, mixed snow and rain changing to rain north.
Rain ending early in the evening; otherwise, lingering clouds.
Clouds giving way to sunshine with a milder afternoon.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.