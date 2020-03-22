FILE - In this Friday, March 13, 2020, file photo, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 coronavirus infection testing facility at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle, N.Y. Unlike other countries dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. has left much of the response to its individual states. The response has been chaotic and led to concerns that the country has missed its golden hour to contain the virus. Now some of them, led by Cuomo, are calling for the federal government to take a more forceful and coordinated response before it's too late.