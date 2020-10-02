President Trump and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19.
“They remain in good spirits,” said White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
Meadows says Trump is experiencing mild symptoms from the Coronavirus.
At 74 years old and classified as clinically obese, the president falls into a high risk category.
“I think we have to keep in mind that more than 80% of people that come down with the disease come through it and come through it very well,” said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's Health Network.
Jahre says while the president does have some risk factors, the good news is he doesn't have any chronic illnesses and is getting the best care in the world.
Jahre says White House doctors will monitor the president 24-7 to make sure he gets enough rest, and eats right during his recovery.
“You know a lot of people are really skeptical about the disease, and even the leader of the free world can get sick and it doesn't take...it may not take a major exposure to do that,” said Dr. Alex Benjamin with Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Benjamin says the president's diagnosis should serve as a reminder of the importance of preventative measures like hand washing, mask wearing, and social distancing.
Dr. Jahre agrees this is a learning moment for us all, that seven months into the pandemic we need to be even more vigilant.
“We have to not only be concerned with what we do but what those who are around us do,” said Jahre.
White House officials say they are testing staff regularly and beefing up prevention protocols.
President Trump's diagnosis adds him to a long list of world leaders stricken with the coronavirus including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Albert of Monaco.