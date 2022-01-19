This testing site marks President Biden's latest step to address criticism of low inventory and long lines for testing during a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.
The soft launch was Tuesday morning, and it's now running full speed ahead.
Demand still remains high for those seeking at-home COVID-19 tests.
"That's why we've had to take additional measures. We have a billion tests that will become available to people that they can order through the website," said Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. Surgeon General.
That website quietly went up and running Tuesday, a day before it was officially scheduled to go online. The goal was to make sure there wasn't any technical problems, but there were a few.
Some isolated reports said households could not place an order because the site said their address had already claimed their allotment. A spokesperson with the postal service said any user needing assistance can file a service request.
Supplies will be limited, however. The Biden administration is keeping it restricted to four tests per household.
Once ordered, they'll ship within seven to twelve days.
Locally, The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy in Shillington says demand is still high, but it's significantly lower than what it saw around the holidays, when it sold hundreds.
"In my opinion the demand during Christmas Eve was going to be a lot because of the holidays and everyone meeting and them making sure they're not exposing their family members," noted Dipak Patel, from The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy.
This week it's selling around 50 per day. The pharmacy believes demand will stay that way for some time, making it easier to keep at-home tests on store shelves.
"What we've been seeing is a lot of other pharmacies like are having them in stock also," said Patel.
If you need more tests at any point, the website says people with private health insurance will be reimbursed for the full costs of tests, up to eight per month.