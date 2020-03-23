HARRISBURG, Pa. - Berks County continues to see a slow rise in the number of coronavirus cases compared to some other counties in the state.
As of noon Monday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Berks stood at 14, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The statewide number of positive cases rose by 165 to 644, with one additional death. Pennsylvania's death toll is now three.
"Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicates we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously," said Dr. Rachel Levine, the state's secretary of health. "We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home."
Officials said the rise in cases should not come as a surprise nor should it be cause for greater alarm because there is now a greater availability of testing for COVID-19.
So far, Nearly 6,595 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for the virus, according to state health officials.