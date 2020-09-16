HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's number of new coronavirus cases has dropped again, by a few hundred.
State health officials reported 776 cases Wednesday. That number was more than 1100 Tuesday.
Nearly 147,000 Pennsylvanians have now tested positive for the virus.
Officials also reported 28 more deaths. Pennsylvania's death toll stands at just over 7900.
“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low."
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses in Pennsylvania.
1,708,131 patients have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;
Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;
Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;
Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and
Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department said it is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 71 percent of cases so far in September;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 33 percent of cases so far in September;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 39 percent of cases so far in September;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 30 percent of cases so far in September;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in September; and
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in September.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,064 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,806 cases among employees, for a total of 26,870 at 956 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 5,308 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 10,204 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.