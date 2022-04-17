The number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is on the rise again, including here in Pennsylvania.
Federal health officials say many cases might not be reported, but they also note they do not expect a peak nearly as high as the last one.
It remains unclear exactly how many cases there are. Dr. Anthony Fauci saying he believes there's undercounting.
"There has to be, because all of known that there are, people that each of us know who've have been infected, who have done a home test, who don't feel particularly ill, may be asymptomatic, may be mildly symptomatic, who don't report it to anyone," said Fauci.
Nobody has said they expect a surge in cases, like the last one involving the omicron variant.
"They're not wearing masks indoors, the schools are back. So there is a degree of normality there. So, in that respect, you wouldn't call it a crisis, but you don't want to forget about it, because we know what variants could do," continued Fauci.
Health officials say the new wave is being fueled by an omicron subvariant.
One expert warns the subvariant is 30% more contagious.
There's concern the number of hospitalizations, which are already going up, will continue to grow in a number of states in the weeks ahead.
Health experts say the Northeast has been the hardest hit by the subvariant so far.
Meanwhile, federal authorities continue pushing Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.