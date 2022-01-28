Today

Cloudy and chilly with a little light snow and flurries from time to time, with a light coating to an inch possible.

Tonight

Cloudy and increasingly windy with steadier snow developing overnight, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley.

Tomorrow

Cloudy, windy, and cold with some snow, especially in the morning. Steadier snow towards the shore. A coating to 2" for most, as much as 6" closer to I-95 corridor, and up to 12" or perhaps more at the shore.