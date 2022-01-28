After two years of living through this pandemic, we are finally hearing some words of hope.
"I am more optimistic about the pandemic today than I have been since it was declared a pandemic nearly two years ago," said Dr. Tom Frieden, Former CDC Director.
"Just hang in there because. Things are turning around," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to the President and NIAID Director.
While many areas are still seeing new COVID-19 cases, cases are declining or holding steady in almost half of states over the past two weeks.
Health experts believe this COVID-19 surge could soon be behind us.
"In another few weeks, the omicron variant flash flood, not a wave but a flash flood, will have largely passed," commented Dr. Frieden.
Bot now there's a new concern, a spinoff of the Omicron variant called BA.2, which is gaining ground in some countries such as India and Denmark.
"It doesn't appear to be substantially different with regard to transmissibility but if you look at severity of cases and you look at the data from Denmark it doesn't appear that the cases that are with the new variant, the sublineage of Omicron, are any more severe," stated Dr. Fauci.
Pfizer and Moderna are both working on Omicron specific vaccines, possibly for the fall or even earlier.
In the meantime, the race for a universal COVID-19 vaccine is on; one shot that would cover current variants along with future ones, and even other types of coronaviruses, ones we don't know about yet.