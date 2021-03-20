The number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Pennsylvania continues to climb. As of Midnight on Saturday, The Department of Health reports there were 33 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, combining for a total of 24,774 deaths.
The latest numbers have Pennsylvania sitting at an additional 4,213 cases of the virus. This brings the statewide total of positive COVID-19 cases to 984,515.
The Department of Health also released it's latest update on the COVID-19 Vaccination on Saturday. They say the pace to get the vaccine administered to Pennsylvania residents is accelerating.
As of March 20th at Noon the DOH says more than 4 million vaccinations have been administered and more than 1.4 million people are now fully vaccinated.
The DOH also reports that there are 1,548 patients hospitalized and 317 patients in the Intensive Care Unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65-years or older.
The newest numbers also show that over a 14-day span the number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,600 lower than it was at the peak on December 25th, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3rd, 2020.
Vaccine highlights from the DOH show that vaccine providers have administered 4,169,215 total vaccine doses and that 1,474,080 people are fully vaccinated. In addition, 1,309,454 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
The Department of Health is reminding everyone that mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home and that consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
