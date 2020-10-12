HARRISBURG, Pa. - The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania has gone down from this weekend.
State health officials reported Monday that 1088 people tested positive for COVID-19, compared to the 1166 reported Sunday and more than 1700 on Saturday.
The infections tally now stands at just over 173,300.
Officials also say 18 more residents have died from the virus, pushing the state's death toll to 8,368.
2,044,706 patients have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department said it is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in October:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 37 percent of cases so far in October;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in October;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 21 percent of cases so far in October;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 21 percent of cases so far in October;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in October; and
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in October.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,953 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,289 cases among employees, for a total of 29,242 at 1,007 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 5,552 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 11,345 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.