HARRISBURG, Pa. - The total number of coronavirus infections in Pennsylvania again has jumped by more than 1,000 cases since Monday.
State health officials added 1,342 new positive test results Tuesday, pushing the total caseload past the 174,000 mark.
In the southeastern part of the state officials say the increase in cases among 19 to 24 year-olds jumped from five percent in April to nearly 18 percent this month.
The state reported 16 more deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 8,384.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,060 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,311 cases among employees, for a total of 29,371 at 1,010 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 5,553 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 11,405 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.