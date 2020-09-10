HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's number of new coronavirus cases has dropped again.
State health officials reported 587 new cases Thursday. That number shot up past 900 Wednesday after three consecutive days of declines. The state's caseload stands at more than 141,000.
Officials also reported 15 new deaths. That brings Pennsylvania's death toll to 7,820.
1,639,349 patients have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;
Approximately 11% are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 23% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department said it is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 66 percent of cases so far in September;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 35 percent of cases so far in September;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 40 percent of cases so far in September;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 27 percent of cases so far in September;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 21 percent of cases so far in September; and
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in September.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,644 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,702 cases among employees, for a total of 26,346 at 946 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 5,280 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 9,968 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.