HARRISBURG, Pa. - The COVID-19 caseload is now almost 1,600 higher than Wednesday.
State health officials reported Thursday 1,598 new positive test results.
163 of those cases is in Philadelphia, while Allegheny has an increase of 117 and Westmoreland is seeing 135 more.
That now brings the state's infections tally to 177,520.
Officials also reported 21 more deaths.
More than 2 million patients have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department said it is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 35 percent of cases so far in October;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in October;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in October;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in October;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in October; and
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases so far in October.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,213 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,332 cases among employees, for a total of 29,545 at 1,014 facilities in 61 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 5,585 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 11,516 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.