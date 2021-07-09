HARRISBURG, Pa. - New coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania are holding steady after bottoming out two weeks ago.
Statewide, 878 new cases were reported over the past seven days. That's almost identical to the 869 cases reported in the prior week.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 25 – July 1 stood at 1.1%.
Hospitalizations are continuing to drop to numbers not seen the since the pandemic first began in March 2020.
278 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. That number continues to plummet from a high of 6100 back in December.
Eight deaths from COVID-19 were reported Friday, bringing the death toll to 27,737.
Pennsylvania is one of the top states in the percentage of residents who have been vaccinated.