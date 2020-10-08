HARRISBURG, Pa. - Across Pennsylvania there are 687 people hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The Department of Health confirmed 1,376 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The statewide total is now nearly 168,000. Allegheny is reporting an increase of 128 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 122 cases.
There was an increase of 27 new deaths. A total of about 8,300 people have died from the virus in Pennsylvania.
1,985,103 patients have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department said it is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 39 percent of cases so far in October;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to 19 percent of cases so far in October;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in October;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 21 percent of cases so far in October;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in October; and
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases so far in October.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,611 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,229 cases among employees, for a total of 28,840 at 999 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 5,528 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.