HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 10, that there were 1,742 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 171,050.
The 1,742 positive cases were the largest number of one-day reported cases since the state confirmed 1,751 cases back on April, 10.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 3 and October 9 is 230,104 with 8,204 positive cases. There were 47,337 test results reported to the department through 10:00 p.m., October 8.
There are 8,344 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 36 new deaths reported.
There are 2,019,440 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
- Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
- Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
- Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
- Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
- Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
- Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.
The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 38 percent of cases so far in October.
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to 18 percent of cases so far in October.
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to 22 percent of cases so far in October.
- NW– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 22 percent of cases so far in October.
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in October.
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in October.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,831 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,268 cases among employees, for a total of 29,099 at 1,006 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
Out of the total deaths, 5,551 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.