HARRISBURG, Pa. - The state Department of Health gave its latest update on the coronavirus Wednesday.
The state reported 931 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 141,290. Centre County is reporting an increase of 180 cases. The state also reported 14 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 7,805.
Northampton County reported Wednesday that since the beginning of the outbreak in March, 57 employees at Gracedale Nursing Home have tested positive for COVID-19. All have finished their quarantine periods and are back at work.
Currently, there are zero cases of COVID-19 among the residents and the facility is now in Step 1 of its COVID-Reopening Plan and will move to Step 2 soon if everything continues to go well. Under Step 2, outdoor visitations will be permitted and some volunteers will be allowed to return to the facility, according to the county.
The Director of Corrections reports that there have been no new cases of COVID-19 at Northampton County Prison since July. Since the beginning of the outbreak in March, eight inmates at NCP have tested positive for COVID-19. All eight have finished their quarantine periods.
Eight NCP employees have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic. All eight have finished their quarantine periods and have returned to work.
1,625,640 patients in the state have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;
Approximately 11% are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 23% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department said it is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 66 percent of cases so far in September;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 35 percent of cases so far in September;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 40 percent of cases so far in September;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 27 percent of cases so far in September;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 22 percent of cases so far in September; and
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in September.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,499 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,630 cases among employees, for a total of 26,129 at 948 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,262 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 9,945 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.