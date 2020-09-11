HARRISBURG, Pa. - The number of positive cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania has nearly doubled since Thursday.
The state Department of Health reported 1008 cases Friday. There were 587 positive cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday.
Centre County reported an increase of 137 cases, mostly at Penn State's University Park campus. According to the school's COVID-19 data board, Penn State has a total of 708 cases since August 7.
The state reported 17 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 7,837.
30,855 test results were reported to the department through 10 p.m. Thursday, the most test results reported in one day to date. The number of tests administered within the last seven days between September 4 and September 10 is 151,264 with 5,106 positive cases.
1,652,028 patients have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;
Nearly 12% are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 23% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department said it is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 69 percent of cases so far in September;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 41 percent of cases so far in September;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 34 percent of cases so far in September;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 29 percent of cases so far in September;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 21 percent of cases so far in September; and
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in September.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,759 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,727 cases among employees, for a total of 26,486 at 947 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 5,290 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 10,009 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.