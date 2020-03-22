HARRISBURG, Pa. - "This is requiring all of us to confront it, to change, and to sacrifice, and I know that sacrifice is not easy," said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf in an online press briefing Sunday night.
The governor offered Pennsylvanians a sense of reasoning behind requiring what he calls non-life-sustaining businesses to close. That order will start being enforced Monday at 8 a.m.
"I've worked to be responsive and flexible so that businesses can apply for a waiver to keep their physical locations open if they perform life-sustaining work," said Wolf.
The order is facing opposition -- including lawsuits -- from interest groups who say many businesses were unfairly ordered to close.
Wolf said a team of about 50 state employees were busy sorting through 10,000 waiver requests, with hopes they'd be finished and have businesses notified by Monday morning. Those businesses that do not fall within this framework will close or face penalties enforced by state and local law enforcement.
"The idea of the police going out to make sure that we had full compliance is something that I think is really important," said Wolf.
Two of the biggest questions on people's mind are just how long will this last? And when will we get over the hump?
"What we're looking for is the beginning of a point where that curve, that is now going up in terms of people who test positive for the disease, when we start to see that move down, that is when we'll be able to start relaxing," said Wolf.
It's a temporary means that Wolf said will require effort beyond the finish line.
"When this time is over we will need an even greater effort to get ourselves back on our feet. And back on our feet will mean something different than it did three weeks ago," said Wolf.