Governor Wolf, Secretary of Health, Secretary of Education and President of the PA Chamber to Provide Update on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Local / Regional
We have compiled a list of regional event and community related updates.
Governor Wolf, Secretary of Health, Secretary of Education and President of the PA Chamber to Provide Update on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Montgomery County officials provide an update on coronavirus efforts
The state total number of cases, as of Saturday afternoon, is now up to 47.
Statewide closures of Pennsylvania schools are the latest measure taken as the coronavirus continues to spread.
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The 14 Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education universities will suspend in-person instruction for the next two weeks over coronavirus concerns.
EASTON, Pa. - Easton Mayor Sal Panto said city business will continue to run but the public won't be able to access City Hall for the time being.
SALISBURY TWP. | There's no getting away from the coronavirus.
Public schools will close effective at 6 p.m. Friday.
As of noon Friday, businesses in Pottstown still remained open and people don't seem to be phased by the county-wide closings.
Pennsylvania health officials announced four new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in the state.
Pennsylvania's governor is ordering schools in Montgomery County to close for at least two weeks in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
As coronavirus cases creep closer to Berks County, county administrators and emergency management officials say they are poised and prepared.
The last day the doctor was at the hospital was Feb. 26.
All school activities will be cancelled during this time.
Starting Friday, all field trips will be cancelled through March 31.
- 69 News
- Updated
Pennsylvania health officials hold a press briefing to update the public with the latest information on COVID-19 in the state.
All schools, community centers, gyms, and entertainment venues will be closed in Montgomery County starting Friday.
Reading School District and several other districts in Berks County will temporarily close schools and offices amid coronavirus concerns.
The declaration, made Thursday morning, allows for the creation of a leadership council.
The list of early dismissals and school closures continues to grow, but as of Thursday morning, no one in the schools has tested positive for COVID-19.
A date has not yet been determined.
The Celtic Cultural Alliance said Thursday morning it agreed with city officials that it was in the best interest of public safety to cancel the event.
Someone in Northampton County tested presumed positive for COVID-19, the state health department reported Thursday morning.
A student in the district is was tested for coronavirus as a 'precautionary measure,' the district said.
More schools have changed up their spring semester plans amid coronavirus concerns.
So far, there are no known cases of the novel coronavirus in Berks County.
There are no known or reported cases of coronavirus in the district, as of Wednesday evening, officials stressed.
Coronavirus Info Links
- Berks officials discuss preparations amid coronavirus concerns
- Real Time Worldwide Coronavirus Map
- The latest news
- Confirmed cases global map (CDC)
- Info for health care professionals (CDC)
- Testing (CDC)
- Prevention / Treatment (CDC)
- Info for schools, businesses (CDC)
- Situation Summary (CDC)
- Info for Travelers