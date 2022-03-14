The head of Pfizer says another dose of vaccine will be necessary to help people avoid future sickness from COVID-19.
CEO Albert Bourla told CBS News the omicron variant was the first strain of the virus to break through the protection from his company's vaccine.
He said as the virus continues to mutate, the current doses may not hold up.
"The protection we are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths, is not that good against infections, but doesn't last very long," said Bourla.
Right now, anyone 12 and older can get Pfizer's third dose of vaccine.
Pfizer said kids ages five to 11 might be eligible for the booster shot soon, and kids younger than five may be able to get their first shots in May.