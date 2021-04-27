It's one more step on the road to normalcy in this country as the CDC gave it's blessing on relaxing a major mask mandate.
President Biden addressed the nation on Tuesday to alert the country and encourage everyone to get vaccinated. He says we have come a long way in the fight against COVID, but that we still have a ways to go.
The major news that came out of his speech revolved around wearing your mask, both inside and outside. There are still restrictions.
The director of the Center for Disease Control, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, made the announcement Tuesday morning about some restrictions being lifted when it comes to wearing masks.
"There are many situations where fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask, particularly if they are outdoors," said Walensky.
President Biden says the latest guidance from the CDC relaxing some of the mask requirements shows just how far America has come in the fight against COVID-19.
"The CDC is able to make this announcement because our scientists are convinced by the data that the odds of getting or giving the virus to others is very, very low if you're both fully vaccinated and out in the open air," Mr. Biden said.
The new guidelines say if you've been fully vaccinated you don't need to mask up to go biking, running, or walking outside with friends or family.
Also, you can do small gatherings and eat outside with other people without wearing a mask. But the President was adamant that there are some restrictions.
"I want to be absolutely clear if you're in a crowd like a stadium or a conference or a concert you still need to wear a mask even if you're outside."
The President also took the opportunity to remind everyone that the shots are free and easy to get. He says they don't only keep people safe, but also help get this country back to normal.
"So for those who haven't gotten their vaccination yet, especially if you're younger or think you don't need it, this is another great reason to go get vaccinated now. NOW!" he said.
The President also said he wants to thank the almost 200 million people who've already gotten the COVID shots. He also stressed that we are on track to declare our independence from the pandemic by July 4th and that he'll have more to say on that next week.