WASHINGTON - Reading will receive nearly $200,000 in federal money to help the city with its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The money can be spent on COVID-19-related overtime pay, hazard pay, personal protective equipment (PPE), and training, officials said.

"From the beginning, I have been clear that a successful response to this pandemic would require the coordinate of local, state, and federal officials," said U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan. "I'm grateful to Mayor [Eddie] Moran for his proactive measures."

The money comes from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, which was included in the $2-trillion economic relief package passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in March.

