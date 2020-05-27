WASHINGTON - Reading will receive nearly $200,000 in federal money to help the city with its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The money can be spent on COVID-19-related overtime pay, hazard pay, personal protective equipment (PPE), and training, officials said.
"From the beginning, I have been clear that a successful response to this pandemic would require the coordinate of local, state, and federal officials," said U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan. "I'm grateful to Mayor [Eddie] Moran for his proactive measures."
The money comes from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, which was included in the $2-trillion economic relief package passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in March.