READING, Pa. - Reading's mayor said the city's public library will offer assistance to residents who want to order an at-home COVID-19 test made available by the federal government.
Mayor Eddie Moran said Tuesday in a statement the city will partner with the Reading Public Library to help residents order at-home COVID-19 tests.
"Similar to last year, when I partnered with the Reading Public Library to assist residents in booking their vaccination appointments, I announced a similar partnership to help residents order their at-home test kits." Moran said. "We will help anyone who asks, especially disadvantaged residents who suffer from a lack of economic resources along with technological and language challenges," Moran said in his statement.
Moran said all four library branches have computers, internet connection and bilingual assistance for those who are disadvantaged.
COVID-19 Resources can be viewed on the library's website.