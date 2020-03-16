The Reading School District has set a plan in place to help families struggling to put food on the table during the corona virus school closures.
The school district, Reading Recreation Commission, Olivet Boys and Girls Club and Helping Harvest have partnered to provide grad-and-go meals and family food pantry boxes.
The meals will be available on weekdays beginning Wednesday, March 18th and will continue through Friday, March 27th.
From 10:00am to noon, students can visit select schools to receive a packaged lunch for the day, as well as breakfast for the following day.
Those schools are:
- 10th and Green Elementary
- 16th and Haak Elementary
- Glenside Elementary
- Lauer's Park Elementary
- Millmont Elementary
- Northeast Middle School
- Northwest Middle School
- Southwest Middle SChool
- Southern Middle School
- RKAA -- Thomas Ford Campus
Dinner and snacks are available from 4:30pm-5:30pm
- 11th and Pike Rec Center
- 3rd and Spruce Rec Center
- Holy Spirit Lutheran Church
- Olivet Clubs at Clinton Street, Pendora, PAL Unit, Mulberry and Oakbrook
Family food pantry boxes are available on certain days.
From 10:00am - noon:
- Glenside and Millmont schools --March 18 and March 25
- Northeast Middle and Southwest Middle -- March 23
- Southern Middle and Northwest Middle -- March 24
From 4:30pm - 6:30pm
- Olivet - Oakbrook and Pendora clubs -- March 19 and March 26
- Olivet - PAL Unit, Clinton and Mulberry clubs -- March 20 and March 27
More information will be sent to Reading School District families via a one-call and text on Tuesday morning.