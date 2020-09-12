HARRISBURG, Pa. -- After a record number of 1-day test results on Friday, Saturday's numbers have dropped by a little over 80.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 12, that there are 920 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 143,805.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 5 and September 11 is 155,174 with 5,223 positive cases.
There were 28,365 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 11, the most test results reported in one day to date. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,862 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths reported.
There are 1,664,000 patients who have tested negative to date.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;
Nearly 12% are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and
Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.
The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 69 percent of cases so far in September
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 41 percent of cases so far in September
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 33 percent of cases so far in September
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 29 percent of cases so far in September
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in September
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in September
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,844 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,742 cases among employees, for a total of 26,586 at 951 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
Out of our total deaths, 5,293 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.