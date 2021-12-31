ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As COVID cases surge, many school districts find themselves in a tough spot when it comes to striking a balance between effective learning and safety for students and faculty.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the latest COVID case count hit 20,000 cases in a day, and many of those are children.
"Right now, is different than anything I've ever seen. The reason why is because the sheer number of sick children we're seeing is significantly higher than we've ever seen before," Pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Coren tells 69 News.
Recent variants are causing more kids to be symptomatic. Even though most cases are still mild, it's putting school districts in a tough spot.
"With the omicron variant, we are definitely seeing a lot of spread in children," Coren says. "This virus is so fast spreading that going back to school without masks, we're going to see rapid spread of this virus."
Most students in the Reading School District will be virtual the first week back from winter break, but students in Allentown and Bethlehem should anticipate being in the classroom.
"We're not changing our five day a week schedule. We will come back as we planned on January 3rd," Superintendent of Bethlehem Area School District Joseph Roy says.
Mandatory masking will remain in place districtwide in the Bethlehem Area School District, but new guidance from the CDC will result in some changes.
"They've reduced the period of isolation for positive cases from 10 days to five days. So, if a student is positive, now the isolation is five days from the onset of symptoms or test date," Roy says.
There's also updated guidance for students who've come in close contact with the virus.
"If a student has been vaccinated but it's been more than six months for Moderna and Pfizer or more than two months for J&J, they'll have to quarantine for five days. Unvaccinated students will quarantine five days. That's a reduction," Roy notes.
"Even though we're seeing more sick kids than we typically see this time of year, they all seem to be doing really well. Have not sent many kids to the hospital," Coren says. She encourages students to wear masks, frequently wash their hands and to stay home if they are not feeling well.