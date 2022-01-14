One hospital in our area is setting the record straight when it comes to its patients, as COVID-19 cases remain high across the U.S., testing is in high demand, and hospitals are still full of patients.
Essentially, St. Luke's University Health Network wants more people to be armed with the facts after people started getting the idea that those hospitalized only tested positive after being admitted.
Numbers are still up in hospitals, and local testing sites are feeling the strain, too.
"What we set out to do was basically set the record straight," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, an infectious disease expert and St. Luke's senior vice president for medical and academic affairs. "It isn't as simplistic as people might like it to be."
St. Luke's is sharing data that 80% of COVID-positive patients were admitted for the virus.
Officials say the data contradicts the recent narrative that most patients tested positive only after being admitted for something else.
"There are certainly cases where it's obvious that your primary diagnosis is COVID — that's why you're here, that's the diagnosis, and there's no question about it," Jahre said, "but also, there are cases where people are hospitalized for complications of COVID, so COVID in that case might be a secondary diagnosis, but they wouldn't be in the hospital if not for COVID."
Jahre says most outside complications are actually tied to COVID. So, hospitals are still full of patients across the region.
Meanwhile, testing is still in high demand, leading to delays in Berks County.
"The tests are being processed on a regular basis," said Larissa Gourdet, nurse practitioner and team lead for AMI Expeditionary Healthcare. "It's just the release of the results. So with the release of the results because it has to be HIPAA compliant when we notify the patient."
The state-run testing site in Bern Township is pushing its turnaround time to 96 hours because laboratory and notification centers are overwhelmed.
Thankfully, the number of people going for tests in Berks has dramatically decreased.
"Lately, the waiting time has been less than 15 minutes," Gourdet said. "It depends on the numbers."
Currently, St. Luke's has approximately 400 COVID-positive inpatients, including several dozen in the intensive care unit.
More than 1,800 Americans died of COVID-19 on Thursday.