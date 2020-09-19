HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 19, that there were 1,162 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 149,845.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 12 and September 18 is 175,962 with 5,798 positive cases.
There were 28,985 test results reported to the department through 10:00 p.m., September 18. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,956 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths reported.
There are 1,746,280 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
- Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
- Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;
- Nearly 13% are ages 19-24;
- Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;
- Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and
- Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,277 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,869 cases among employees, for a total of 27,146 at 958 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
Out of the total deaths, 5,354 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.