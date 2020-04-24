SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - President Trump plans to sign a nearly $500 billion dollar plan for coronavirus aid.
The House passed the plan Thursday to get some relief for some businesses, but what does it mean for small businesses?
Josh Early Candies said there are still a lot of unanswered questions, but they are ready to get back to work.
"The economy is certainly in need of stimulus," said Barry Dobil, president of Josh Early Candies.
The business has been closed since March 25 and furloughed its workers for the time being.
"We applied for and got a PPP loan a few weeks ago. We were very fortunate. The question, though, is how do we apply those funds when we are closed," Dobil said. "The program dictates that you apply the funds to payroll within in an 8-week period of time, but we have no payroll."
So, Josh Early is working to figure out those next steps and get employees back to work, as many businesses across the state will soon try to do.