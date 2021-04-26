READING, Pa. - Upticks in COVID-19 hospitalizations have been seen across Penn State Health hospitals.
"Over the last few weeks we've been seeing little what I'll call some little micro-surges," said Dr. Peter Dillion, Executive Vice President of Penn State Health.
Included in that was St. Joseph's Medical Center in Bern Township, which recently saw around 20 COVID-19 patients. Doctors say that spike has since come down -- as of Monday, St. Joe's had 13 COVID patients. Doctors say the recent spike could be attributed to poor social practices and restrictions loosening up a bit. But this latest spike doesn't compare to the first wave last year.
"St. Joe's might have been at some point having 50 or maybe 60 inpatients on a daily basis," said Dillon. "Over time St Joe's numbers fell, they spiked again right after that Thanksgiving area, probably into the 30s, 40s."
Penn State Health officials also pointed out most of the more recent hospitalizations are patients between 18 and 49, more specifically around 30 to 40 years old.
"They are sicker in general, though our overall ICU use seems to be down," said Dillon.
Officials say there has been a push for that younger age group to get vaccinated. Penn State Health has several pop-up and walk-in vaccine locations in Berks, including at the downtown Reading campus, which gave out its first shot last week.
"Since we started in February we've vaccinated 85,000 community members at these locations," said Julie Miller, Director of Ambulatory Systems, Education and Template Management at Penn State Health.
"By summer- late spring or early summer- we could have a really great handle on all of this if we continue to keep these vaccination rates up," said Dillon.