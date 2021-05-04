COVID-19 immunization shots are now available at both Walmart and Sam’s Club in Pennsylvania.
The retailers announced Tuesday that they will offer access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Immunizations are now available to customers and associates at more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide. 150 pharmacies in Pennsylvania will participate.
Vaccines will be administered to both walk-up and scheduled appointments.
Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid. Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week. Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday.
Both pharmacies will administer the approved J&J, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.
Additionally, the company is rolling out their Get Out The Vaccine campaign to encourage people to get a vaccine and continue efforts to increase access across the country.
As part of the GOTV effort, Walmart is utilizing mobile clinics to bring vaccines directly into select communities during events and gatherings.