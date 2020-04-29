Pennsylvania Department of Health Upcoming Livestream
Pennsylvania Department of Health

HARRISBURG, Pa. - 1:00 p.m. (scheduled) Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and its impact in Pennsylvania. Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.

Coronavirus Info Center
AP

  • By MARC LEVY Associated Press
  • Updated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With legions out of work, Republicans across the critical battleground states are trying to lay blame for the economic wreckage of the coronavirus outbreak on Democratic governors, ramping up a political strategy that is likely to shape the debate in the run-up to the …

