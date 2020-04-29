HARRISBURG, Pa. - 1:00 p.m. (scheduled) Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and its impact in Pennsylvania. Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration plans to announce Friday which parts of Pennsylvania can begin seeing a step-by-step relaxation of coronavirus-related shutdown directives.
A supervisor was assigned to work with each department head over the next six weeks to see from where the potential cuts would come.
A record 1.6 million workers have applied for unemployment since mid-March.
Senator Lisa Boscola headed Tuesday's Democratic Policy Committee hearing.
The state death toll stands at 1,716. More than 1,000 of those were nursing home residents, officials said.
The Poconos resort is taking summer reservations, according to a notice on its website.
The company is heavily engaged in COVID-19 related antiviral and vaccine research.
"We just want to keep people safe, and as long as we're getting the disinfectants out, we're doing that."
Local school boards can establish which projects are 'critical and essential' during the pandemic and shutdown.
Gov. Tom Wolf says golf courses can open on Friday, along with other outdoor recreation, such as privately-owned campgrounds, marinas, and guided fishing trips as long as public health and safety guidelines are followed.
The virus has taken aim at the residents and workers who care for them.
"It just makes so much sense given the extraordinary nature of the challenge."
The hospital had previously asked the state for a $40 million bailout to keep the facility operational through the coronavirus crisis.
It's the lowest daily increase since March 31.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said at this point, access to testing supplies remains a problem.
State health officials are reminding people there are resources available.
The state is reporting 1,550 deaths in Pennsylvania.
"It's dropping somewhat, but it's still devastating news."
Berks is one of the Pennsylvania counties hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Pennsylvania now has 38,652 cases of coronavirus, according to state health department data.
Eight residents have died from the virus, county officials said.
The report found only a few municipalities in the Lehigh Valley have furloughed employees amid the virus crisis, but the financial brunt is not expected to be felt for several more months.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With legions out of work, Republicans across the critical battleground states are trying to lay blame for the economic wreckage of the coronavirus outbreak on Democratic governors, ramping up a political strategy that is likely to shape the debate in the run-up to the …
The small personal care home and senior living community shut its doors to everyone, except for their staff of about 30.
Gov. Tom Wolf predicted that Pennsylvania's hard-hit southeast region will be the last to emerge from pandemic restrictions.
