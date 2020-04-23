HARRISBURG, Pa. - 1:30 p.m. (scheduled) Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and its impact in Pennsylvania. Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
Health officials updated the number of confirmed deaths on Thursday, but not probable deaths.
Lehigh County property owners could see an extended grace period for when their taxes are due.
"When it hits someone that you know, then I think that's when the light turns and people say, 'Oh man, this is real.'"
Wolf wants to begin easing some pandemic restrictions on May 8 in areas of Pennsylvania that have been lightly impacted by the new coronavirus.
TRENTON, N.J. | New Jersey hospitals are now required to report demographic data to the state on their COVID-19 patients.
"Donated plasma will stay in our area and distributed to patients in need."
The state death toll now stands at 1,622.
The Bennett Organization in Upper Macungie Township is using this week to do a deep clean of its dealerships.
The woman is not only facing charges of retail theft, but also a citation for violating the order, police said.
Officials also said the temporary layoff of city employees is very unlikely.
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - To help produce a flat budget, Phillipsburg Town Council and the mayor have agreed to reduce their salaries by 10%.
The district 'will hold off as long as possible to have a graduation they can attend and their parents can attend.'
Easton Fire Chief Mike Krill said of the 41 fatalities from COVID-19 in Northampton County, one person was a resident of Easton.
"We can start to reopen the state in, I think, some areas [in] a fairly robust way, in other areas less so."
This year, Earth Day is going to look a lot different because of the coronavirus pandemic's stay-at-home orders.
It's open to any kid between the ages of 10 and 18 in Berks, Schuylkill and several other counties.
"The generosity of Johnny Morris will make a significant impact in the battle against coronavirus across North America."
"Thank you to Walmart, store manager Sherry Strohl and her team for this kind gesture."
Local officials say they received an influx of calls Tuesday morning after President Trump said he plans to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States, but offered no details.
The Lehigh County airport reports a 41 percent drop in passenger service in March
1,296 new virus cases, 360 more deaths in Pennsylvania as state uses new reporting method for deaths
That brings the state case total to well over 34,000 and the death toll to 1,564.
"This is something that has been tough for us to secure."
A map shows the number of confirmed positive and negative tests per zip code.
The municipality has been paying both full-time and part-time staff, even though they haven't been working, since the virus forced closures on March 30.
Borough Manager Shane Pepe said the federal grant dispersed by the state "just appeared by ACH into our bank account" with no warning or previous explanation from either the state or federal government.
Community First Fund, a non-profit that offers loans to small businesses in moderate to low income communities, will offer loans of $5,000 to $10,000.
