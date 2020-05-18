HARRISBURG, Pa. - 1:30 p.m. (scheduled) Governor Tom Wolf, Director of Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Randy Padfield, and director of Military Support for the Pennsylvania National Guard Col. Frank Montgomery will provide an update on efforts to mitigate COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, including the diverse coordination role of PEMA and the National Guard's work to help nursing homes manage the virus. Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.

